Everett police say two men were shot in a suspected gang confrontation Friday night at Wiggums Hollow Park north of downtown. They are expected to survive.

Neighbors reported gunfire just before 9:30 p.m., but officers arriving at the park found no victims, only shell casings. A man showed up at Providence Regional Medical Center with wounds that were not considered life-threatening, and police say he didn’t cooperate with detectives.

Saturday morning, police were told about a second victim, believed to have been shot while leaving the park, who showed up for treatment at Skagit Valley Hospital, nearly 35 miles away.

Police say they impounded a vehicle that had been hit by at least one bullet. The major crimes and gang-response units are investigating. Anyone with tips may call police at 425-257-8450 or Crimestoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS.