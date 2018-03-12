Police said the victims were treated at the scene by Seattle Fire Department medics for superficial wounds.

Two employees of a Seattle motel suffered minor injuries Sunday night when they were struck by bullets during a dispute with a man over late rent payment, police said.

The employees told police they confronted a man and woman around 9:45 p.m. over the late rent and the high number of visitors to their room at the motel in the 2400 block of Aurora Avenue North. The man fired a handgun toward the employees, who were hit by bullets that ricocheted off the ground, police said.

The man and his girlfriend then ran off.

Police said the victims received superficial wounds and were treated at the scene by Seattle Fire Department medics.

Responding police found a 9-mm pistol magazine with live rounds and several spent shell casings on the ground. During a search, a K9 located a .45-caliber handgun and a 9-mm handgun on the ground, according to police.

A search of the suspect’s room turned up more firearms, including some that had been reported stolen, police said.

The suspect and his girlfriend were not found, but police say they have been identified.