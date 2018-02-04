Pacific County sheriff says two women were swept away by rough surf while digging for clams in separate incidents just four minutes apart

LONG BEACH, Wash. (AP) — Two women died in separate incidents Friday night after they were caught in rough surf while digging for clams on ocean beaches in southwest Washington.

Pacific County Sheriff Scott Johnson said in a news release and on social media that both women were swept away in incidents separated by roughly 15 miles in distance and just four minutes in time.

The first incident was called into the sheriff’s dispatch center at 8:57 p.m. Friday and involved a 70-year-old woman who was swept away while clamming with her husband on the Oysterville Beach approach north of Ocean Park on the Long Beach peninsula.

Rough surf, bad weather and a search helicopter damaged by a bird-strike hampered the search and rescue, the sheriff said. The woman’s body was recovered about 5 p.m. Saturday near Westport, Johnson said.

The second call came in at 9:01 p.m. Friday and involved a 61-year-old woman from Toledo who went missing in the surf after she got separated from her husband while clam digging north of the mouth of Willapa Bay.

Johnson said her body was found in Pacific County around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

The tragedies prompted the sheriff to reminded people to be aware of powerful waves that can appear at any time.