Two people were killed and three others wounded by gunfire in Tacoma on Tuesday night, according to police.

Tacoma Police Department spokeswoman Loretta Cool said dispatchers received numerous 911 calls just before midnight from people who reported hearing multiple gunshots near the 2100 block of East 38th Street, near Swan Creek Park south of the Emerald Queen Casino.

One person with gunshot wounds was pronounced dead at the scene by the Tacoma Fire Department, Cool said in a statement.

Police learned that four other people had been shot and were being taken to hospitals in private vehicles, she said.

One died shortly after arriving at a hospital, Cool said.

The injuries to the three other people were not life-threatening, and they were treated at two Tacoma-area hospitals, she said.

Cool said nearby streets will remain closed while detectives investigate.