A man and woman entrusted with caring for a friend’s 10-week-old baby in their Redmond home were arrested on suspicion of murder Friday following an investigation into the infant’s death, police said.

The baby, Jazon Gregory, died in February while being watched by his mother’s two friends while she was traveling out of state, according to the Redmond Police Department. Someone in the apartment in the 18300 block of Northeast 98th Way called 911 the morning of Feb. 17 and said the baby was unresponsive.

An investigation suggested “gross negligence by the two adults responsible for the child’s care,” the department said in a news release.

Prior to the arrests, the Police Department said the two adults were a 20-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man. They were arrested and booked into the King County Correctional Facility, and detectives have forwarded charges of second-degree murder to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Jazon’s mother told Q13 in June that the woman was her close friend, and she had stayed in touch with the man and woman while she was out of town. They stopped responding to her calls and messages the day Jazon was pronounced dead in the apartment, she told the TV station.