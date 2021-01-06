Two men in a stolen vehicle were arrested after shots were fired at Washington State Patrol troopers during a chase that started in Bellevue early Wednesday, according to Trooper Rick Johnson.

A trooper on eastbound Interstate 90 saw a black SUV that was committing traffic violations, ran the plate and discovered the SUV was stolen, according to Johnson.

The trooper called for backup and activated his lights but the driver did not stop, Johnson said.

Officers were able to stop the driver by pushing his SUV with their own vehicle to stop the pursuit — in what’s termed a PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver — on westbound I-90 that knocked the stolen SUV into the median. The driver was able to regain control of the SUV and took off westbound. Police said shots were fired from the stolen vehicle.

A second PIT maneuver on Lakemont Boulevard near Newport Way stopped the vehicle, but police had to use less-lethal force to subdue and arrest the driver, according to Johnson. The passenger cooperated, he said.

Here are some pics from the scene on Lakemont BLVD in #Bellevue. Troopers pursued this stolen vehicle which shot at them in two locations. PIT maneuver ended the pursuit. @wastatepatrol vehicle hit twice. No injuries to troopers and two suspects in custody. pic.twitter.com/TqsngOCnkk — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) January 6, 2021

Lakemont Boulevard was closed while authorities investigated but reopened around 7 a.m.

Two patrol vehicles were hit but no officers were hurt, police said.