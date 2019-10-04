Two men were arrested on suspicion of attacking a driver and his parents out of road rage Friday morning in Sodo, leaving the man’s father with a serious head injury, according to Seattle police.

A 38-year-old man told police he was driving with his parents when he stopped to reroute his GPS near Fourth Avenue South and South Spokane Street. Two men in the car behind him shouted at him, then began to follow his car, according to a statement from Seattle police.

When the cars were stopped at a nearby red light, one of the men who yelled got out and started punching the driver through his open window. The other man joined the first assailant. Armed with broomsticks and a pole or pipe, they attacked the driver and his parents when tried to intervene, police said.

The driver and his mother suffered minor injuries, police said. The driver’s father, who is 64, was taken to Harborview Medical Center with a serious head injury.

Officers arrested two men near Sixth Avenue South and South Lander Street and booked the men, who are 59 and 63, into King County Jail.