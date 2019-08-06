Seattle police chased a man suspected of stealing tools through North Seattle on Monday, eventually pinning his car and arresting him after they say he struck a police car and another car.

Police believe the 19-year-old stole tools worth about $1,000 from a home improvement store near North 116th Street and Aurora Avenue North around 1:30 p.m., according to a statement from the Police Department.

Officers parked their cars behind the suspect’s car and approached him. Police said the man rammed one of the police cars multiple times, drove into a shopping cart rack near another officer and drove away.

Another officer spotted the suspect nearby and followed him. Police said the suspect turned east on North 125th Street and struck a car. That car’s driver was uninjured.

The 19-year-old was eventually stopped when two police cars rammed his car and pinned it to a wall, then a tree, near North 125th Street and Densmore Avenue North. The man tried to run but was arrested, according to police.

The man told officers he rammed the police car because he had warrants and didn’t want to go to jail, according to the police statement.

The man will be booked into the King County Jail on investigation of robbery, assault on an officer, eluding police and a felony robbery warrant out of Snohomish County, according to police.