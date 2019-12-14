Police arrested a former girlfriend of a Lake Forest Park 19-year-old who was taken to Harborview Medical Center early Saturday with life-threatening stab wounds to his chest.

Police said they believe the woman, also 19, sneaked into the home where her ex-boyfriend lives with his parents and attacked him in his bedroom. His parents called 911 a little after 1 a.m.

“She told the detective she was emotionally upset about the breakup,” said Lt. Diego Zanella of the Lake Forest Park Police Department. “So she went there early in the morning and went into the house and stabbed him several times.”

The woman was booked into the King County Jail on charges of first-degree assault and burglary.