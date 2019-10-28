A 19-year-old man was shot in the shoulder late Sunday in Seattle’s Sodo neighborhood, according to Seattle police.

An officer who was nearby and taking an unrelated report heard gunshots at about 11:40 p.m. coming from the 1700 block of First Avenue South. When they went to investigate, they saw a white Honda Accord driving away quickly without its headlights on. The officer followed the car to the 1900 block of Fourth Avenue S., where it apparently stopped, and found the injured 19-year-old inside.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Witnesses told police that they saw three people open fire on the Honda as it drove by, and police found shell casings in the 1500 block of Occidental Avenue South. Police are collecting surveillance video from nearby businesses, according to the department.