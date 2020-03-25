King County sheriff’s detectives are investigating a double shooting that killed one man and critically injured another Monday in Tukwila, according to a sheriff’s spokesman.

About 1:15 a.m. Monday, a passerby called 911 and reported that a car was stopped in the street in the 15200 block of International Boulevard South, Sgt. Ryan Abbott wrote in a news release Tuesday.

Two men, ages 19 and 21, were found inside the vehicle, both with multiple gunshot wounds, Abbott wrote. The men were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where the 19-year-old died from his injuries and the 21-year-old remains in critical condition, according to Abbott.

On Tuesday, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the 19-year-old as Michael King Williams, who died from multiple gunshot wounds to his head and neck.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s tip line, 206-296-3311.