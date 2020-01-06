By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Federal Way police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old man as a homicide after they found him with a gunshot wound in a car Monday morning, according to the police department.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots around 10 a.m. near the Silver Shadow Apartments in the 27600 block of Pacific Highway South. Officers found the man in a car in the parking lot, police spokesman Cmdr. Kurt Schwan said.

The officers and fire department personnel performed lifesaving measures, but the man was declared dead at the scene.

Asia Fields: afields@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @asiakmfields.

