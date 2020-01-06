Federal Way police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old man as a homicide after they found him with a gunshot wound in a car Monday morning, according to the police department.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots around 10 a.m. near the Silver Shadow Apartments in the 27600 block of Pacific Highway South. Officers found the man in a car in the parking lot, police spokesman Cmdr. Kurt Schwan said.

The officers and fire department personnel performed lifesaving measures, but the man was declared dead at the scene.