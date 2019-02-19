Everett police said they've arrested three people in connection to the killing, but they don't include the suspected shooter.

The man who was fatally shot in Everett on Sunday was 19-year-old Raul Cuadros, according to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Cuadros’ death, from a gunshot wound to the chest, was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner said in a tweet Tuesday. Police found the man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a Jack in the Box on 85th Street and Evergreen Way around 3:45 a.m. Sunday.

Police have arrested three people in connection to the killing, but not the suspected shooter, Everett Police Department Deputy Chief John DeRousse said. Police believe they know the shooter’s identity, he said.

Everett police said they’ve arrested a man who arranged a meetup that led to the shooting, another man who was with the suspected shooter, and a woman who was with the victim at the time of the shooting.

The woman had a gun in her purse that she told officers she had removed from the victim, police said. She was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of tampering with evidence.

Some of the people involved were known to the victim, but the connection between everyone involved isn’t yet clear, DeRousse said.