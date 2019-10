A 19-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with a fatal stabbing in Everett last week, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sept. 23 just before midnight, deputies found an unconscious 26-year-old Everett man with a stab wound to the leg in the 12100 block of Highway 99. He was taken to the hospital, where he died the next day, according to a statement.

The suspect is being investigated for second-degree murder.