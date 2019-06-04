An 18-year-old SeaTac man remains in critical condition after a shooting late Monday in White Center, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The injured man was one of four occupants inside a car that was in the parking lot of a 24-hour grocery store in the 10600 block of 16th Avenue Southwest, sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott wrote in a news release. Just after 11 p.m. Monday, two suspects approached the vehicle and one began shooting at the 18-year-old, who was struck multiple times, the release says.

Both suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. Detectives hope to release a vehicle description later Tuesday.

According to Abbott, the shooting victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in critical condition. The man’s condition remained critical Tuesday morning, he said in the news release. As of Tuesday afternoon, the 18-year-old’s condition hadn’t changed and he was still being treated in the hospital’s intensive-care unit, said Harborview spokeswoman Susan Gregg.

Detectives don’t know if the shooting is gang-related.