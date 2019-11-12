Seattle police are investigating a shooting in the Rainier Valley and are warning motorists to expect traffic delays.

Seattle Fire Department (SFD) medics transported an 18-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition, said spokeswoman Kristin Tinsley.

The shooting occurred around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday outside the Rainier Beach Community Center at 8825 Rainier Ave. S., north of South Henderson Street, according to SFD’s online database of 911 responses.

According to Seattle police, the shooting suspects have fled the area. Detectives assigned to the department’s gang unit are investigating.

In addition to traffic delays while the investigation unfolds, King County Metro announced on Twitter that it also expected transit delays because of the shooting.