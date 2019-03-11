Detectives don't believe the shooting was a random act, according to Kent police.

An 18-year-old man was being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after he was shot in the Kent Station shopping center Monday afternoon, according to Kent police.

The man was in serious condition, Harborview spokeswoman Susan Gregg said in an email. He had been shot in the abdomen and arm shortly before 1 p.m., Kent Police Commander Robert Hollis said.

Police are still investigating and do not have a suspect in custody, Hollis said. Detectives don’t believe the shooting was a random act, he said.

The train station and surrounding area were closed for about half an hour as police investigated, according to tweets from the Kent Police Department.