The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 18-year-old man killed by a King County Sheriff’s deputy Thursday morning in Kent.

Jesus Hernandez Murillo died from a gunshot wound to the chest and his death has been ruled a homicide, according to death investigators.

The deputy, a 28-year department veteran assigned to the Sound Transit Division, was on routine patrol looking for parking violators in the five-story parking garage at Kent Station when he located a suspicious vehicle on the first floor around 8:40 a.m. Thursday, according to a sheriff’s spokesman. The deputy was making contact with the car’s two occupants when he was notified over his police radio that the car had been reported stolen.

The deputy attempted to arrest the driver, who armed himself with an AR-15 rifle, and a struggle ensued, the spokesman said. The deputy fired a single shot, striking the man.

The suspect was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he died a little a short time later. Two other men, ages 22 and 18, were arrested and booked into jail on investigation of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Hernandez Murillo is the youngest of four men killed in confrontations with police in King County so far this year, according to a Seattle Times database. The other three were in their mid-30s or early 40s. Last year, seven of 11 people killed in officer-involved shootings ranged in age from 17 to 25.