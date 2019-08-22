Seattle police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot near Rainier Beach Thursday night.

The boy was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition, said Seattle Fire spokeswoman Kristin Tinsley.

Authorities responded to Martin Luther King Jr. Way South and South Henderson Street around 9:50 p.m.

Gang detectives will be investigating, according to a tweet from Seattle Police. Roads were blocked in the area as police responded, according to a tweet from the Seattle Department of Transportation.