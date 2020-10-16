A 17-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his mother, who was killed Tuesday morning at her Northgate-area home.

In court documents charging Jordan B. Flores, prosecutors allege he had threatened to kill Dana Flores with a kitchen knife in June and repeatedly since then.

The teen had also told staff at YouthCare’s Pathway house, where he was living during the week, that he wanted to kill his mother so “she couldn’t hurt him anymore,” prosecutors wrote in documents filed Thursday in King County Superior Court. The teen is being charged as an adult because first-degree murder is a serious, violent crime, the prosecutors office said.

On Tuesday, he asked Pathways staff for 30 minutes to take a walk. That’s when prosecutors allege he went to his mother’s house and killed her, according to the court documents.

The teen called police to the apartment, in the 900 block of Northeast 105th Street, just before 8 a.m., reported his mother’s death and asked to be arrested, court documents say.