A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Renton Monday evening, police said.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of North Fourth Street around 7:45 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired, according to a statement from the Renton Police Department.

When they arrived, they found the boy with gunshot wounds in a nearby alley. He died later Monday night.

Detectives believe he “was targeted,” the statement said.

No further information about the shooting or potential suspects was immediately available.