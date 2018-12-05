The Tacoma Police Department is investigating the incident and interviewing witnesses.

A 17-year-old boy died after being shot in Northeast Tacoma late Tuesday, police said.

The shooting was in the 3600 block of Marine View Drive in Northeast Tacoma, the Police Department said in an emailed statement.

The victim arrived at St. Francis Hospital in Federal Way around 11:40 p.m. and was pronounced dead shortly after.

