An argument inside a SeaTac convenience store early Friday spilled outside and ended with the shooting death of a 22-year-old man, who was seated inside his parked car behind the store, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

A 16-year-old SeaTac boy was arrested Saturday afternoon at his apartment less than a half mile from the 7-Eleven store at 20008 Pacific Highway S., where the shooting happened, says the probable-cause statement outlining the sheriff’s case against the teen. The teen remains in custody at the King County Youth Services Center. Criminal charges are expected to be filed Wednesday.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Fernando Arias and determined he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Someone called 911 at 12:19 a.m. Friday and reported hearing seven gunshots in the area of South 200th Street and Pacific Highway South. Responding deputies found the shooting victim dead in his car behind the 7-Eleven, says the probable cause statement.

The store’s video-surveillance footage showed the man who was killed in an argument with three other males inside the store and in the parking lot, the statement says.

Detectives recognized the 16-year-old in the video footage and interviewed a witness who saw the 16-year-old shoot the man, according to the statement. When detectives went to the teen’s apartment and arrested him, the statement says the boy’s mother was shown the video footage from the 7-Eleven and pointed out her son.

The probable-cause statement notes that the 16-year-old was convicted of first-degree manslaughter in January 2019 and is not legally allowed to possess a firearm.

In the manslaughter case, the teen, who was 14 at the time, fatally shot 20-year-old Rafael Cervantes Villaneuva in the head in May 2018, according to a Seattle Times database of homicides committed in King County. The teen was taking photos of himself posing with a 9-mm handgun when the gun discharged, striking the victim. The teen fled to Texas but was arrested that July when he returned to the area to visit his family. He pleaded guilty in January 2019 and was sentenced to 52 to 65 weeks in the custody of Juvenile Rehabilitation Administration, the database shows.