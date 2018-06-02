A 911 caller said someone had been shot in the head.

The King County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with the shooting death Friday night of a 19-year-old SeaTac man.

At 9 p.m. deputies responded to a 911 hang-up call in the 14700 block of 29th Place South in SeaTac. When reached later, the 911 caller said someone had been shot in the head, according to Sgt. Christine Elias.

Deputies found a man dead at the residence, according to Elias, and a gun was recovered. The 16-year-old, who is from the South Seattle area and is an acquaintance of the victim, was booked into the Youth Services Center, Elias reported.