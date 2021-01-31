A 16-year-old girl was stabbed and killed late Saturday night in Bremerton and another 16-year-old girl was arrested as a suspect, Bremerton Police said.

At around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police received a call from friends of the victim, saying they were driving her to the hospital with “multiple stab wounds,” police said.

The victim was treated at St. Michael Medical Center in Bremerton, although that hospital’s emergency department “is only accepting limited patients due to the emergency department being moved to St. Michael’s in Silverdale,” police said.

The victim was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where she died, police said.

The 16-year-old suspect was arrested at a house on the 3300 block of Solie Avenue in East Bremerton, police said. Detectives were at the house Sunday morning with a search warrant, police said.

The suspect was booked into Kitsap Juvenile Detention, police said.