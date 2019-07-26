A 35-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Federal Way by a 16-year-old girl who then turned the knife on herself, according to authorities.

Federal Way police spokesman Kurt Schwan said preliminary information indicates the man was the live-in boyfriend of the teen’s mother.

The girl was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Police did not immediately report her condition.

Schwan said police were called at about 8 a.m. Friday to a residence in the 31500 block of First Avenue South, where they found the two wounded people. Officers performed lifesaving measures on the man but he did not survive, Schwan said.

He said it appears the teen girl stabbed the man and then stabbed herself in the abdomen.

Detectives are interviewing a woman who was in the apartment when the stabbing occurred, he said.