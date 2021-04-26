The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 16-year-old Rainier Beach teen killed when he answered the door to his family home as Earl Estrella, and said he died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Seattle Police Detective Patrick Michaud said homicide detectives “have not made an arrest yet.” He declined to comment further and said no additional information was available Monday.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a home in the 9200 block of Waters Avenue South just before 11 p.m. Friday night to a report of a shooting. According to witnesses, someone knocked on the door of the home and when Estrella answered it he was shot standing in the doorway several times by a suspect who then fled the area.

Estrella was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Daisy Ganal, a cousin to the boy’s mother and the victim’s godmother, said the family was grieving and had no statement. She has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the family’s funeral expenses.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting and encourage anyone with information to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.