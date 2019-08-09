A 15-year-old boy shot by a Kent police officer during a traffic stop was charged Friday with unlawful possession of a firearm, as police continue to investigate the incident.

The boy, who was shot twice early Tuesday by an officer who said the teen had a gun, was treated at Harborview Medical Center and released, said hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg.

The boy was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm in the first degree in a complaint that alleges he was ineligible to possess a firearm because of two previous second-degree robbery convictions, according to the King County Prosecutor’s Office. The Seattle Times is not naming the boy because he is being charged as a juvenile.

The Valley Investigative Team, made up of South King County police agencies, is investigating the shooting and has released few details.

According to a probable-cause statement supporting the illegal firearm charge, a Renton police officer said detectives recovered a 9 mm Ruger semi-automatic pistol from the driver’s-side floor of the car. The gun’s magazine contained nine rounds, however the weapon’s chamber was empty. Police recovered three spent bullets, one shell casing and one unfired round from inside the vehicle, according to the charges. It is not clear from the complaint whether the boy is believed to have fired the weapon, and ballistics are pending.

According to the statement, Kent Police Officer Matthew Kilner, a nine-year department veteran, pulled the boy over at 12:29 a.m. Tuesday after he said he noticed a broken taillight and expired tabs. After Kilner approached the passenger-side window, he told dispatch the driver had a gun and called for backup.

Police obtained surveillance video they said shows Kilner backing away from the vehicle with his arms out, the driver-side window shattering and Kilner then using his radio.

About 1 and 1/2 minutes after calling for backup, Kilner reported shots had been fired, according to police radio traffic from that morning. He fired two or three rounds, according to police, and the boy was struck twice — once in the arm and once in the leg.

Kilner has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, said police spokesman Assistant Chief Jarod Kasner.

A Renton Police officer who arrived to the scene to investigate said he saw a handgun on the driver’s-side floor and a large amount of blood, according to the statement.

When searching the car, the Renton officer said he found a magazine in the gun. The officer said he located three fired bullets: one embedded in the driver’s seat and two within the driver’s side door, according to the statement.

According to the statement, police said they also found multiple packages of a substance they believe is methamphetamine. No drug charges have been filed.

Police said they have not found witnesses to the shooting, although surveillance video shows a car pull behind Kilner’s police cruiser right before the shooting and drive away as shots were fired.

None of the officers who responded were wearing body cameras, Kasner said.

The Kent Police Department has been piloting body cameras since December, with 12 officers wearing them, Kasner said. The department this year decided to expand their use, but doesn’t expect to outfit all uniformed personnel until October or November.

In the future, Kent Police intends to release video related to shootings by police within two days of receiving a request for the footage, although the police chief would have the discretion to delay its release.

In Seattle, where police have worn body cameras since a pilot program was launched in December 2016, the police department has 72 hours to release a “representative and relevant sample” of available video of shootings by police.

The use of body-worn cameras is not consistent throughout Puget Sound law-enforcement agencies. Seattle and Tukwila police departments use them, as well as Auburn Police’s bicycle and traffic officers. Some agencies have dashboard cameras in patrol cars, but body-worn cameras are not used by the King, Pierce or Snohomish county sheriff’s offices or the Bellevue, Everett, Renton, Federal Way, Des Moines or Tacoma police departments.