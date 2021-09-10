A 15-year-old girl wanted in connection with a July fatal hit-and-run near Maple Valley turned herself in to King County Sheriff’s detectives Thursday night and remains in detention at the Children and Family Justice Center in Seattle, according to a sheriff’s spokesman.

The Sheriff’s Office announced earlier this week that they were looking for the teen and had located the car she was believed to be driving when she allegedly struck 53-year-old Greg Moore on July 18 as Moore was on an early morning run.

Sheriff’s detectives had been in contact with the girl’s family, who helped facilitate her surrender around 10 p.m. Thursday, said spokesman Sgt. Tim Meyer. She was arrested at the sheriff’s precinct in SeaTac and transported to the juvenile detention center in Seattle, he said.

A juvenile court judge on Friday found probable cause to hold the girl on investigation of second-degree murder and hit-and-run, said Casey McNerthney, a spokesman for Prosecutor Dan Satterberg. She waived her first court appearance, so a decision on detention was reserved until Tuesday, when prosecutors expect to file criminal charges, McNerthney said. She’ll remain in detention until then.

The Seattle Times typically does not name juvenile respondents unless they are criminally charged as adults. Though 16- and 17-year-olds charged with murder are automatically prosecuted in adult court, for younger teens, prosecutors decide whether to seek what is known as a “decline hearing” and a judge ultimately determines whether to transfer a case from juvenile to adult court.

A passerby found Moore around 11 a.m. on July 18 near the 23800 block of Southeast 216th Street, a rural road outside Maple Valley where he was likely hit between 4 and 6 a.m., the sheriff’s office said at the time. Moore is believed to have been killed as he was nearing the end of a 15-mile run.

The Sheriff’s Office credited “overwhelming community support and tips” with helping to identify the 15-year-old suspected driver. Moore’s death was investigated by the sheriff’s Major Accident Response and Reconstruction unit.

The tan Toyota Camry the girl is believed to have driven when Moore was fatally struck was found Tuesday in South King County, Meyer, the sheriff’s spokesman, said this week.

Moore’s wife Michelle told The Seattle Times her husband of nearly 30 years was a skilled contractor and the father of three adult children who became an avid runner after he was diagnosed with pancreatitis about 13 years ago. He was expecting his first grandchild this fall.

“He didn’t deserve this kind of nonsense,” Michelle Moore said in July. “We had plans. … Our future was stolen and this person just dashed it right out of his hands.”