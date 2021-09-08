King County sheriff’s detectives are searching for a 15-year-old girl who is the suspected driver in a fatal hit-and-run collision that killed a Maple Valley man out for an early morning run July 18.

A passerby found Greg Moore, 53, around 11 a.m. that morning near the 23800 block of Southeast 216th Street, a rural road outside Maple Valley where he was likely hit between 4 and 6 a.m., the sheriff’s office said at the time. Moore is believed to have been killed as he was nearing the end of a 15-mile run.

The sheriff’s office credited “overwhelming community support and tips” with helping to identify the 15-year-old suspected driver. The sheriff’s Major Accident Response and Reconstruction unit, which investigated the hit-and-run, has developed probable cause for the girl’s arrest, a Wednesday news release says. The girl, who was not identified in the news release, remains at large.

The tan Toyota Camry the girl is believed to have driven when fatally striking Moore was found Tuesday in South King County, sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Tim Meyer said. It is now being processed for evidence.

A GoFundMe campaign started by Moore’s wife, Michelle, had raised more than $38,000 as of Wednesday.

Michelle Moore told The Seattle Times her husband of nearly 30 years was a skilled contractor and the father of three adult children who became an avid runner after he was diagnosed with pancreatitis about 13 years ago. He was expecting his first grandchild this fall.

“He didn’t deserve this kind of nonsense,” Michelle Moore said in July. “We had plans. … Our future was stolen and this person just dashed it right out of his hands.”

Information from The Seattle Times’ archive is included in this story.