A 15-year-old boy has been accused of beating a woman, raping her while she was unconscious and then leaving her for dead in a “completely random” attack last week, Renton police said.

The teenager was interviewed and taken into custody Thursday night, police wrote in a news release. He was booked into the King County Youth Center for investigation of first-degree rape and first-degree assault.

A 31-year-old Renton woman was found covered in blood and lying on the ground near Liberty Park in the early morning of May 29, according to the police department. She told officers that she had been raped.

She was taken to a hospital and has since been released.

Video surveillance from a nearby building showed the suspect beating and raping the woman for an hour, police wrote in the release. After he left, the woman activated a personal safety alarm, which emits a loud sound when pressed. An officer heard the alarm and stopped to investigate.

“Had that not been the case, we would not have found her that morning,” said police spokesman Dave Leibman.

Leibman said the assault was a random attack. The suspect saw the woman on a street in Seattle, then followed her to Renton, where he then led her down a street and attacked her.

The next day, the suspect tried to sell the victim’s phone at a kiosk at a Renton Fred Meyer. Surveillance footage showed the suspect and another male, who police said had knowledge of the attack.

The photo that was distributed to the public led to numerous tips, Leibman said.