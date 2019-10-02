A 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg at a Federal Way apartment complex when a man involved in a nearby fight pulled out a gun and fired two rounds Wednesday afternoon, according to the Federal Way Police Department.

Officers responded to The Retreat at Maple Hill apartments in the 1900 block of Southwest 320th Street around 12:30 p.m., police spokesman Cmdr. Kurt Schwan said in an email. There, they found the girl with wounds to both of her legs. It’s not clear if she was struck twice or if the same round injured both of her legs, Schwan said.

The girl was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where she is in satisfactory condition, according to hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg.

Schwan said that all the people involved are known to each other and that the girl was watching the fight between multiple people. No suspects were in custody Wednesday afternoon, he said.

No further information was available Wednesday evening.