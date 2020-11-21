An 11-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in Renton on Saturday, according to police, who took the boy’s adult brother into custody.

Officers were called around noon to a street corner in the Highlands Park neighborhood, where they found the boy lying on the sidewalk. His 22-year-old brother and mother were at the scene when police arrived, said Renton police Detective Robert Onishi.

The brother threatened the 11-year-old at home and chased him down the street before attacking him, according to a statement from the Police Department. Multiple people around the 800 block of Monroe Avenue Northeast called 911, Onishi said.

The boy was injured but alive when police arrived, and he was treated by medics before being taken to Harborview Medical Center, Onishi said. He died before reaching the hospital.