Detectives arrested 10 people and seized more than 7,600 marijuana plants during a two-day operation targeting illegal grows, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

During the operation last week, detectives served 18 search warrants on homes and two storage units in Renton, Federal Way, Auburn, Pacific, Kent, Seattle and unincorporated King County, according to a news release.

The sheriff’s office says the marijuana plants were valued at $7.6 million. Detectives also seized 783 pounds of processed marijuana, valued at $2.3 million, and 10 homes, four vehicles, an RV and more than $200,000 in cash.

The Sheriff’s Office says the marijuana is suspected of being bound for the East Coast.