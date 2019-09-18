More than 100 DNA swabs from people with misdemeanor convictions were inadvertently destroyed by Seattle Police Department evidence warehouse staff members, the department said Wednesday evening after officials discovered the mistake earlier this week.

The 107 swabs, along with 548 others, were being held in the evidence warehouse before transfer to the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab. There were no open cases related to the swabs, according to the department.

The remaining swabs were turned over to the Seattle City Attorney’s Office. They’ll be taken to the crime lab Thursday morning.

The department says it has asked the inspector general’s office to review its policies and procedures related to the incident.

An initial news release did not provide further information about how the swabs were destroyed or what the crime lab had intended to do with them.