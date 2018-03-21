Because the fires appear to be related and the targets are Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Halls, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms was called to assist in the investigation.

The NW Insurance Council and Arson Alarm Foundation are offering a reward of as much as $10,000 to anyone who provides tips to authorities that result in the arrest or conviction of the person who started fires at two Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Halls.

At 8:22 a.m. Monday, the Olympia Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from the eaves of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Cain Road. Fire crews extinguished the fire, preventing it from reaching the attic. According to the investigation, the fire started outside the structure and then breached an interior wall.

At 8:57 a.m., a similar fire was reported at Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah’s Witnesses in Tumwater. Both Tumwater and Olympia Fire units extinguished that fire as well.

Because the fires appear to be related and the targets are churches, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) was called to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information about these fires is encouraged to call Olympia Police Department’s Detective Division at 360-753-8300, the Arson Alarm Hotline at 800-55-ARSON (800-552-7766) or submit a tip on the Arson Alarm Foundation’s website at www.arsonalarm.com. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

NW Insurance Council and Arson Alarm Foundation have awarded more than $100,000 to Washington citizens who have helped with arson investigations over the past decade.