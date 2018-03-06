The condition of the victim was not immediately known.
Seattle police are investigating a shooting that left a 71-year-old woman wounded during a home-invasion robbery Tuesday afternoon in the Rainier Valley.
The robbery happened just after 4 p.m. at a home in the 10700 block of Renton Avenue South, according to police. During the robbery, the woman was shot in the shoulder and pistol-whipped by two robbers, police said.
The victim has been taken to Harborview Medical Center.
Police are looking for two suspects.
