Seattle police made one arrest in connection with a stabbing Saturday afternoon at Westlake Station in the downtown transit tunnel.

Detective Patrick Michaud said he could not provide a description or identity of the person arrested. He said the victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with critical but not life-threatening wounds.

Several police and fire units responded shortly after 2 p.m. to the scene at Westlake Station and temporarily closed the southern entrance on Pine Street between Third and Fourth avenues.