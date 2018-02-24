The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with critical but not life-threatening wounds, police said.
Seattle police made one arrest in connection with a stabbing Saturday afternoon at Westlake Station in the downtown transit tunnel.
Detective Patrick Michaud said he could not provide a description or identity of the person arrested. He said the victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with critical but not life-threatening wounds.
Several police and fire units responded shortly after 2 p.m. to the scene at Westlake Station and temporarily closed the southern entrance on Pine Street between Third and Fourth avenues.
