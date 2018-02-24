The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with critical but not life-threatening wounds, police said.
Seattle police arrested a man following a stabbing Saturday afternoon at Westlake Station in the downtown transit tunnel.
Witnesses summoned police to the tunnel at Third Avenue and Pine Street about 2:15 p.m. to report a disturbance, according to police. Police arrived to find a man on the ground, stabbed in the chest.
Spokesman Detective Patrick Michaud said the victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with critical but not life-threatening wounds.
Police arrested a man blocks away and booked him into King County Jail for investigation of assault.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.