The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with critical but not life-threatening wounds, police said.

Seattle police arrested a man following a stabbing Saturday afternoon at Westlake Station in the downtown transit tunnel.

Witnesses summoned police to the tunnel at Third Avenue and Pine Street about 2:15 p.m. to report a disturbance, according to police. Police arrived to find a man on the ground, stabbed in the chest.

Spokesman Detective Patrick Michaud said the victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with critical but not life-threatening wounds.

Police arrested a man blocks away and booked him into King County Jail for investigation of assault.