The victim is a 16-year-old boy, police said.
A 16-year-old boy died after a shooting in the parking lot of the Renton Walmart on Sunday afternoon, police said.
The shooting “involved several subjects in [an] altercation inside a vehicle,” the Renton Police Department said on Twitter. The vehicle went into a building after the victim was shot.
Officers responded to the scene around 2 p.m. Sunday.
Police also said the store, located at 743 Rainier Ave. S., was closed Sunday because of a fire Saturday night.
No one answered the store’s phone Sunday afternoon.
