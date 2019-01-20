The victim is a 16-year-old boy, police said.

A 16-year-old boy died after a shooting in the parking lot of the Renton Walmart on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The shooting “involved several subjects in [an] altercation inside a vehicle,” the Renton Police Department said on Twitter. The vehicle went into a building after the victim was shot.

Walmart shooting involved several subjects in altercation inside a vehicle. Veh went into building after 16 yr old male victim was shot. Victim is deceased and formal press release to come later once investigation slows./cm — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) January 21, 2019

Officers responded to the scene around 2 p.m. Sunday.

Police also said the store, located at 743 Rainier Ave. S., was closed Sunday because of a fire Saturday night.

No one answered the store’s phone Sunday afternoon.