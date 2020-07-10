A person was shot Friday morning in Bellevue, near the Cougar Mountain area, and the shooter has fled the scene, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital, Bellevue police said. Roads were closed near the 5300 block of Village Park Drive, where police say the shooting happened.

Police described the possible suspect as “male, approximately 5’5”, slim build, gray hoodie over his head, unknown color athletic pants, green gloves.”

Lakemont Boulevard was shut down from Southeast Newport Way (right next to Interstate 90) to 164th Avenue Southeast, police said, advising people to avoid the area and to stay indoors.