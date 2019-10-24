Seattle Police are investigating after a man was reportedly assaulted in West Seattle Thursday night, in what police initially said was a shooting.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of California Avenue Southwest in the North Admiral neighborhood around 10:30 p.m. According to the Seattle Fire Department, the 29-year-old victim was assaulted, not shot.

He suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, said Seattle Fire spokesman David Cuerpo.

Seattle Police had not released any further details on the incident as of 11:30 p.m.