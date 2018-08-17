Shooting investigation underway in Northeast Seattle.

Two people were injured in a shooting Friday night in Northeast Seattle, according to police.

The shooting happened before 10:30 p.m. in the 5200 block on 20th Avenue Northeast. A man in critical condition was taken to a hospital by first responders. There are reports that a second individual was dropped off at a hospital by a private vehicle.

The University of Washington, which is near the area, sent out an alert. Both the UW and the police said suspects have not been found.

Regarding shooting investigation. A 2nd victim was dropped off at hospital in private vehicle. Gang Unit detectives on scene conducting investigation. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) August 18, 2018