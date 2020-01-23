One of three suspects has been arrested and booked in jail following the shooting Wednesday at Third Avenue and Pine Street in downtown Seattle, which killed a woman and injured seven other people, according to Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan.

Durkan also expressed condolences and support to the people injured, which included a 9-year-old boy, and the loved ones of the woman who died.

“No one in our city or country should step out of a coffee shop or get on a bus with fear of violence,” she said at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Police said earlier Thursday they were looking for two suspects — Marquise Latrelle Tolbert and William Ray Tolliver, both 24. The shooting followed a dispute outside the McDonald’s on Third, Police Chief Carmen Best has said. Officers who were already in the area were on the scene within 15 seconds, Best and Durkan said.

Best said the person arrested was injured in the shooting and police had located them at Harborview Medical Center. They were booked on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm.

“Know that Chief Best and I, and the entire city of Seattle are working to bring the perpetrators to justice,” Durkan said.

She said the police department will deploy two mobile precincts in the downtown area in an effort to address violence.

At Thursday’s news conference, Durkan also focused on the need to get guns out of the hands of criminals.

“If this had been a fist-fight, eight people would not have ended up at the hospital,” Durkan said.

Durkan was out of town Wednesday, in Washington, D.C. at the annual United States Conference of Mayors. She cut her trip short and returned on a plane Thursday morning, a spokeswoman said.

The gunfire outside a McDonald’s during Wednesday’s evening commute was the third shooting in downtown Seattle in a little more than 24 hours. Wednesday’s shooting came just a day after a man was fatally shot about a block away, at Westlake Center, and a couple of hours after police shot a man during a narcotics operation in Belltown.

Violence has erupted many times before in the blocks around Third and Pine, where shoppers, commuters and tourists converge, bus routes intersect and open-air drug dealing has long been commonplace.

Local authorities have repeatedly sought to tamp down criminal activity along a gritty downtown stretch that some call “The Blade” by boosting patrols, carrying out mass arrests and moving bus stops. But such initiatives, launched every couple years by a series of Seattle mayors, haven’t yielded permanent changes.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Check back for more information.