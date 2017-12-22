Edwin Emery, 79, pleaded guilty last month to two counts of second-degree possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexual conduct. Prosecutors have alleged Emery and his two older brothers had “spent a lifetime accumulating” child pornography.

One of three elderly Seattle brothers arrested last summer after police said they found their home jampacked with sexual photos and videos of young girls was sentenced Friday to nine months in jail on child pornography charges.

Edwin Emery, 79, pleaded guilty last month to two counts of second-degree possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexual conduct, according to King County Superior Court records. King County prosecutors have alleged Emery and his two older brothers had “spent a lifetime accumulating” child pornography.

“I’m sorry it even got this far,” Emery told King County Superior Court Judge Mary Roberts.

Charges against Emery’s brother Charles Emery, 82, were dropped in November after a judge ruled that he lacks the capacity to understand the proceedings and assist in his own defense. The third brother, 80-year-old Thomas Emery, is due in court next month.

Investigators said a relative discovered evidence of child exploitation in August as she was cleaning out the garage of a home her three uncles had shared for 55 years on Northeast 59th Street.

When Seattle police searched the home, they said they found it packed floor-to-ceiling with child pornography and children’s toys and clothes — though the men have no children of their own. Police said they also found handwritten notes about girls being kidnapped, raped, tortured and killed.

There was also evidence that indicated the brothers had sexually abused family members, according to police.

However, the statute of limitations on child molestation had run out long before the brothers came to the attention of Seattle police.

Police also searched the dilapidated Shelton, Mason County, home of their oldest brother, Don Emery, who died late last year at age 85. The search turned up additional sexual images of children, police said at the time.

Searches of the 14-acre property with cadaver dogs, as well searches of the brothers’ Seattle house, did not appear to turn up evidence of homicide.