AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — One man was killed and another is in custody after a shooting Monday night on the Muckleshoot Reservation, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. at 14627 SE 368th Place, KIRO-TV reported.

The sheriff’s office said both the suspect and the victim are adult men and there were no suspects outstanding.

No additional information was provided.