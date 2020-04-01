A man was fatally shot and a second man was pistol-whipped in Auburn Tuesday night during an apparent robbery, according to Auburn police.

The victims, who are both in their 50s, were cleaning up for the night at a repair shop in the 3500 block of C Street Northeast when a vehicle pulled up outside at 9:40 p.m., said Auburn police Cmdr. Mike Hirman. The passenger, a man in his 20s, entered the shop and demanded money, he said.

Armed with a handgun, the man shot one victim and pistol-whipped the second, then left, said Hirman. Police and medics were called to the scene; the man who was shot died about 30 minutes later. The second victim was transported to a hospital for treatment but Hirman didn’t know his condition as of Wednesday morning.

Police are still searching for the suspects.

Hirman said the repair shop is located in the city’s industrial area and there was a boat in the shop’s bay at the time of the fatal shooting.