A man was killed in a shooting Friday in Rainier Valley — the neighborhood’s second shooting of the night — a Seattle fire official said.

First responders found the man with life-threatening injuries in the 8700 block of Seward Park Avenue South, Seattle police said on Twitter around 8 p.m. Crews tried life-saving measures, but the man, who a Seattle fire spokesperson said was in his 20s, died at the scene.

Around the same time Friday, at least four others were injured in a shooting several blocks away. It’s unclear if the two incidents were related.

No further information was immediately available.