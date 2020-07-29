Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead in Bothell Wednesday night, according to KOMO News.

Officers responded to 228th Street Southeast and 20th Avenue Southeast, the Bothell Police Department tweeted around 8:30 p.m. According to KOMO, police had received reports of a man slashing tires in the area.

Police declined to give further information about what led up to the shooting, though they confirmed the suspect was transported to the hospital.

No Bothell officers were injured during the incident, the TV station said.

As of 10:30 p.m., officers had secured the scene and there was no ongoing threat to the public, Bothell police said in a tweet.

The case was turned over to the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART), which will continue the investigation, the tweet said.

A few weeks ago, Bothell Officer Jonathan Shoop, 32, was fatally shot during a traffic stop that turned into a brief car chase.