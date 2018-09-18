Highlands Elementary School was locked down Tuesday afternoon as police searched for a suspect in a nearby shooting.

Renton police are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting Tuesday that left one person injured and resulted in a nearby elementary school being placed on lockdown.

The shooting occurred at 2700 N.E. Ninth St. and one person was being treated for injuries, police wrote in a tweet. The condition of the victim was not known.

Highlands Elementary School was not in any direct threat, but its front entrance was locked down for safety reasons, according to Renton police.

A Renton School District spokesman said classes were still in session, but until police tell the school’s security personnel “it’s all clear,” the school’s main entrance will remain closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.